Gaming Intelligence
Bragg launches games with PaltinCasino in Spain

17th April 2023 10:33 am GMT
Evolution

Bragg Gaming Group is expanding in Spain through a partnership with locally licensed operator PaltinCasino.es.

Titles from Bragg’s exclusive casino content portfolio are now live on PlatinCasino.es, with additional content to be released at a later date.

The latest deal for Bragg follows several new partnership agreements across key European jurisdictions under the company’s strategic expansion plans.

Lara Falzon, Bragg president and chief operating officer commented: “Taking our content live with PlatinCasino.es marks another positive move forward in our expansion strategy, further strengthening our presence in Spain and solidifying our position as a leading global supplier.

“Our content is already performing well in the region and now customers of PlatinCasino.es can enjoy the selection of high-quality titles we are able to provide.”

“Bragg’s reputation for providing a diverse range of content is well known and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact it has on our traffic,” said Luis Alberto López Acuña, PlatinCasino.es country manager. 

“I'm sure our customers will be thoroughly entertained by the titles that have been added to our offering.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) closed 5.42 per cent lower at CA$4.71 per share in Toronto Friday.

