Gaming Intelligence
Blueprint Gaming launches with BetFlag in Italy

18th April 2023 9:55 am GMT
Blueprint Gaming
Evolution

Blueprint Gaming has rolled out its online casino games with Lottomatica's BetFlag brand in Italy.

Further expanding the supplier’s presence in the region, players gain access to Blueprint’s branded titles including The Goonies, Ted, Bison Rising, Megaways and D10S Maradona, and content from Blueprint’s sister studio, Reel Time Gaming.

Jo Purvis, Blueprint director of key accounts and marketing UK said: “Italy is an important market for us and in BetFlag we have an experienced and valuable partner that will be able to showcase our games to a broader audience.

“We’ve got a host of market activities planned for Italy and we’re delighted to see this deal go live, placing us perfectly to welcome greater engagement for our highly engaging content.”

“Blueprint’s games are very familiar to Italian players, offering a wide selection of quality branded and proprietary hits so we’re naturally very pleased to see them in our lobby,” added BetFlag casino project manager Laviero Saganeiti. “We’d like to thank Blueprint’s team for the hard work they have put into making this happen and we’re sure this is the beginning of great things as we continue to successfully work together.”

