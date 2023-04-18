Pragmatic Play releases 3 Dancing Monkeys

Pragmatic Play has rolled out its latest game with the launch of 3 Dancing Monkeys.

The Asian-inspired game depicts traditional symbols like oriental lamps, fans and jars that must form a matching combination across the slot’s 5×3 reels to unlock a win.

The red, green and blue gemstone symbols can appear on any spin and are collected by the corresponding monkey on the right-hand side of the grid, potentially triggering the free spins bonus round.

Five free spins are awarded for each gem that lands on the triggering spin, with each gem coming with a unique modifier that alters gameplay.

An additional five free spins are awarded whenever a modifier is triggered in the bonus round, with special Money Scatter symbols also appearing to create big win potential of up to 12,077x the player’s bet.

The slot game is the latest in a string of new releases, including Gods of Giza and The Red Queen, adding to a portfolio of 300 game titles.

Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides said: “3 Dancing Monkeys joins Pragmatic Play’s ever-growing Slots portfolio with its engaging design, energetic soundtrack and massive win potential.

“With three dynamic game modifiers, the slot offers a unique monkey-linked trigger that gives players a different gameplay experience with every playthrough, in addition to a huge max win of over 12,000x.”