Gaming Intelligence
Buzz Bingo expands offering with Buzz Casino

21st April 2023 9:13 am GMT
Evolution

Online and retail bingo operator Buzz Bingo has expanded its product offering with the launch of new sister site Buzz Casino.

Buzzcasino.com features a selection of slots, live casino and table games and has been designed in-house and built in collaboration with gaming technology provider Playtech.

“It’s very exciting to be bringing a new casino product to market, especially one that brings all the fun of Buzz Bingo to the casino world, whilst adopting different principles in its design,” said Laura Craddock, head of product management at Buzz Group. 

“Inspiration from the streaming video world has helped make content the focus of the UI, making it easy for players to find the games they love, in a fun and trusted environment they know they’ll get from a Buzz venue,” she added. 

Dave Evans, digital operations director at Buzz Group, added: “We’re proud to announce the launch of our newest Buzz Brand that strengthens our position as the UK’s best omni-channel venue for playing slots, games, casino and bingo.

“Casino is an important part of our product mix, and whilst bingo is still at the heart of our business, our players love to experience new content and spend their leisure time playing in different ways. Buzz Casino is the latest part of our journey.”

