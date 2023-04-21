GI Games Round-Up: NetEnt, Inspired, Yggdrasil and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Evoplay, Inspired, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, PopOK, Relax Gaming, Yggrasil and more.

NETENT’S BUSTER’S BONES

Fierce pooches roam the dusty back roads of a never-ending canyon in NetEnt’s brand-new Buster’s BonesTM video slot.

“Buster’s BonesT, which was NetEnt’s headliner during ICE London 2023 earlier this year, is an exciting game thanks to its special namesake feature,” says Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution.

PRAGMATIC PLAY’S MASK OF MONTEZUMA

Pragmatic Play journeys deep into the Aztec tombs in search of hidden treasures in its latest release, Jane Hunter and the Mask of Montezuma™.

“Jane Hunter and the Mask of Montezuma is a very exciting release,” says Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play.

YGGDRASIL’S SHADOW RAIDERS MULTIMAX

Released exclusively via the YG Masters program, the 5-reel, 243 payline slot sees ghoulish pirates appear across the reels and incorporates the hugely popular MultiMax™ Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM).

“Our work with Bang Bang Games has continually produced fantastic games, and Shadow Raiders MultiMax™ is yet another example,” says Stuart McCarthy, head of product & programs at Yggdrasil.

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT’S THE TERMINATOR

Launched as part of Inspired’s growing suite of licensed content, The Terminator incorporates iconic graphics and visuals from the original 1984 movie, transporting slot players to a land of nostalgia and big thrills.

Steve Collett, chief product officer at Inspired said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our slot adaptation of one of the most iconic movies of all time, taking players on a trip down memory lane.”

POPOK GAMING’S RONIN

PopOK Gaming has announced the launch of Ronin, a samurai-themed slot game with 20 pay lines that takes players on a journey through ancient Japan.

“With its captivating gameplay and attractive features, Ronin is set to provide players with an unforgettable iGaming experience full of oriental soul of samurai culture,” says the company.

POPOK GAMING’s INSTANT KENO

PopOK Gaming has also released its newest Instant Keno game, a simple and exciting lottery-style game allows players to guess the lucky numbers from 1-40 for a chance to win big with relatively small bets.

PRAGMATIC PLAY’S 3 DANCING MONKEYS

Pragmatic Play introduces a trio of charming primates with big moves in its latest release, 3 Dancing Monkeys™.

“3 Dancing Monkeys™ joins Pragmatic Play’s ever-growing Slots portfolio with its engaging design, energetic soundtrack and massive win potential,” said Pragmatic Play’s Irina Cornides.

PRAGMATIC PLAY / PRIDEBET

Pragmatic Play has also deepened its footprint in Africa following a multi-product deal with PrideBet in Ghana.

“We’re delighted to welcome PrideBet to our ever-expanding client base,” Cornides said. “Ghana is one of the biggest and most highly regulated markets in Africa.”

EVOPLAY / TUKO

Premium online slots provider Evoplay has signed a new partnership with Tuko Productions, bolstering its Italian presence.

“We can’t wait to introduce our engaging suite of content to even more new Italian players while continuing to gear up for another revolutionary product launch later this year,” said Evoplay CCO Vladimir Malakch.

RELAX GAMING / BETSSON

Relax Gaming signed a deal with Betsson that will see the supplier’s in-house and third-party content reach a broader network of players in Greece.

“We are thrilled to have signed a deal with Betsson, a company that has earned its reputation for being one of the leading operators across the globe,” said Nadiya Attard, chief commercial officer at Relax Gaming.

RELAX GAMING / NOVIBET

Relax has also gone live with Greek operator Novibet, giving its player access to top-performing proprietary titles and a wide selection of titles from Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet partners.

