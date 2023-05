Bally’s Corporation has strengthened its senior executive team with the appointment of Marcus Glover as executive vice president and chief financial officer, while also appointing Jaymin B. Patel as vice chairman.

Glover takes over as executive vice president and CFO from Bobby Lavan, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Glover has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and gaming industry, most recently serving as chief strategy officer for QPSI, a supply chain [...]