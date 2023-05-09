Bragg Gaming goes live with Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has launched its content and technology with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) in Pennsylvania.

The launch on RSI’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands further expands the supplier’s presence in the state, where it is already live through Spin Games.

Players in the state will now have access to exclusive proprietary Bragg Studios content such as Fairy Dust by Atomic Slot Lab, as well as exclusive content from the company's Powered by Bragg program.

The latest deployment is an extension of an existing collaboration between the two companies in North America, with Bragg having launched its Remote Game Server (RGS) platform with the operator in New Jersey, Ontario and Michigan last year.

“Through the launch of our new proprietary and exclusive third-party content with RSI’s BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in Pennsylvania, we continue to expand existing relationships and grow the markets we address across North America,” said Bragg CEO Yaniv Sherman. “We are delighted to roll out our new RGS technology and content with a leading operator in a large and growing US market and look to continue our ongoing work with RSI as we provide their Pennsylvania players with engaging content and a great gaming entertainment experience.”

RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz commented: “Through our experience with the Bragg Studios and Powered by Bragg portfolios in other North American markets, we are excited to expand the markets where we offer Bragg content to now include online casino players in Pennsylvania at Betrivers.com and PlaysugarHouse.com.

“Bragg’s content clearly resonates with our players and we are confident that our continually growing base of customers in Pennsylvania will enjoy the best-in-class entertainment experience provided by their content library.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) were trading 1.70 per cent lower at CAD$4.925 per share in early trading in Toronto Tuesday.