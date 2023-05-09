This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

Bragg Gaming goes live with Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania

9th May 2023 3:18 pm GMT
Evolution

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has launched its content and technology with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) in Pennsylvania.

The launch on RSI’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands further expands the supplier’s presence in the state, where it is already live through Spin Games.

Players in the state will now have access to exclusive proprietary Bragg Studios content such as Fairy Dust by Atomic Slot Lab, as well as exclusive content from the company's Powered by Bragg program.

The latest deployment is an extension of an existing collaboration between the two companies in North America, with Bragg having launched its Remote Game Server (RGS) platform with the operator in New Jersey, Ontario and Michigan last year.

“Through the launch of our new proprietary and exclusive third-party content with RSI’s BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in Pennsylvania, we continue to expand existing relationships and grow the markets we address across North America,” said Bragg CEO Yaniv Sherman. “We are delighted to roll out our new RGS technology and content with a leading operator in a large and growing US market and look to continue our ongoing work with RSI as we provide their Pennsylvania players with engaging content and a great gaming entertainment experience.”

RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz commented: “Through our experience with the Bragg Studios and Powered by Bragg portfolios in other North American markets, we are excited to expand the markets where we offer Bragg content to now include online casino players in Pennsylvania at Betrivers.com and PlaysugarHouse.com.

“Bragg’s content clearly resonates with our players and we are confident that our continually growing base of customers in Pennsylvania will enjoy the best-in-class entertainment experience provided by their content library.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) were trading 1.70 per cent lower at CAD$4.925 per share in early trading in Toronto Tuesday.

Related Tags
BetRivers Bragg Gaming Casino iGaming Pennsylvania PlaySugarHouse.com Rush Street Interactive Slots Spin Games United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Bragg launches games with PlatinCasino in Spain

Bragg Gaming continues European expansion with launch in Italy

Bragg goes live in Mexico with Caliente

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Bragg Gaming expands Swiss presence with Grand Casino Bern

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Ezugi, Red Tiger, CreedRoomz and more

Peter & Sons expands management team

Bragg Gaming continues Swiss rollout with Grand Casino Basel launch

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

Record Q4 takes Bragg Gaming’s full year revenue to €84.7m

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Playson, BF Games, Evoplay and more

Bragg Gaming expands UK presence with 32Red launch

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Bragg continues New Jersey expansion with Resorts Digital Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, PopOK Gaming, Betsoft and more

Greentube
Playtech
digitain
Coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar