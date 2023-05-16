This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Light & Wonder to power Mohegan INSPIRE casino systems in South Korea

16th May 2023 10:45 am GMT
Las Vegas-based cross-platform gaming supplier Light & Wonder has agreed a deal to provide its casino systems solutions to power Mohegan’s new integrated casino resort in South Korea.

The agreement includes the installation of a full complement of Light & Wonder slot and electronic table games at Incheon-based Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, which is slated to open its doors to the public during the final quarter of 2023.

The Phase One development of Mohegan INSPIRE features three hotels with a total of 1,275 rooms, a 15,000-seat multi-purpose arena, a foreigner-only casino, indoor and outdoor attractions, and commercial facilities. 

“A partnership with Mohegan INSPIRE offers a tremendous opportunity for Light & Wonder in the Asian market,” said Light & Wonder CEO of Gaming Siobhan Lane. “INSPIRE will be an incredible all-new, state-of-the-art destination and we look forward to its historic debut.

“We couldn’t be more proud to expand our existing relationship with Mohegan and continue to provide our robust portfolio to enable the highest level of efficiency for the resort, while also allowing guests to enjoy an unmatched player experience throughout the property.”

Mohegan chief operating officer Jody Madigan added: “Light & Wonder offers one of the most technologically advanced systems in the industry.

“Integrating Light & Wonder’s advanced solutions into the new property will be integral to the success of our operations and will allow us to obtain real-time insights to drive business. Implementing these technologies will help us deliver significant value to our players.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.08 per cent higher at $62.43 per share in New York Monday.

