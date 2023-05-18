Bragg expands in Spain with Gran Madrid Casino

Bragg Gaming Group has significantly expanded its reach in Spain with the rollout of its exclusive studio partner content with Gran Madrid Casino Online.

The rollout is a part of Bragg’s aggressive growth plans for the year and gives customers of the leading Spanish operator access to a wide range of online titles from Bragg’s in-house and partner studios.

“The addition of Bragg’s comprehensive range of titles enables us to boost our offering and provide our customers with unique gaming experiences,” said José Félix Herreros, country manager at Gran Madrid Casino Online. “As we continue to grow our brand, we highly value this strategically important collaboration with Bragg, a leading provider in the iGaming space.”

Spain’s online casino market is expected to be worth US$628 million in 2023, according to H2 Gambling Capital data cited by Bragg.

“We’re delighted to have launched our content with Gran Madrid Casino Online, providing a broad and rich portfolio of exclusive and high-quality casino titles that we’re sure Spanish players will enjoy,” said Lara Falzon, president and chief operating officer at Bragg.

“This latest rollout is part of our ambitious growth plans for the year as we look to continue our expansion across key regulated European markets and beyond.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 0.11 per cent higher at CAD$4.56 per share in Toronto Wednesday.