This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar

Svenska Spel joins Playtech’s iPoker network

24th May 2023 10:11 am GMT
Svenska Spel
Pragmatic Solutions

Playtech has signed a new agreement to become the exclusive online poker provider for Swedish operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino.

Svenska Spel has launched Playtech’s poker product and iPoker network as part of its strategy to modernise and improve its poker offering, which was previously powered by International Game Technology (IGT).

The new product includes new features, a better mobile playing experience, and access to the Playtech iPoker network, giving Svenska Spel players access to a larger liquidity pool, more tournaments and greater prize pots.

The agreement extends an existing partnership between the two companies, which covers online casino and Live games since 2019.

“We are delighted to be expanding our very successful partnership with Svenska Spel and increasing our presence across Sweden,” said Playtech vice president of interactive gaming Marat Koss. “This is a positive outcome from our investments in poker, as renewed licensees such as Svenska Spel are choosing us for further collaboration. We are delighted to welcome Svenksa Spel to the iPoker family.”

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino head of poker & bingo Fredrik Hård added: “Launching Playtech’s poker offering is a great step forward for Svenska Spel. Now part of the international iPoker network, we are constantly finding ways to improve the player experience for our large existing customer base in Sweden.

“This deal is a great proof of the quality of Playtech’s offering and we hope to see this relationship go from strength to strength in the future.”

Playtech recently secured a B2B licence in Sweden as per new regulations.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.52 per cent lower at 617.00 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

Related Tags
Playtech Poker Svenska Spel Svenska Spel Sport & Casino Sweden
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Playtech making progress as Snaitech and Caliente drive growth

Playtech adds Ruby Yam to Board as Krumins steps down

Eyecon licences DWG’s LuckyTap mechanic for new instant win games

Aristocrat Leisure agrees acquisition of NeoGames

NorthStar Gaming calls in M&A and capital markets advisor

Buzz Bingo expands offering with Buzz Casino

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

Playtech revenue hits record €1.6bn in 2022

DAZN Bet expands offering with Playtech casino content deal

Playtech extends retail betting terminal deal with Betfred

Pariplay poaches new VP of operations from Mansion

Playtech agrees strategic partnership and acquires stake in Hard Rock Digital

Northstar Gaming names new board ahead of Toronto listing

Northstar Gaming set for TSX listing after completing reverse takeover

Playtech set to take a stake in Canada’s NorthStar Gaming

BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar