Svenska Spel joins Playtech’s iPoker network

Playtech has signed a new agreement to become the exclusive online poker provider for Swedish operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino.

Svenska Spel has launched Playtech’s poker product and iPoker network as part of its strategy to modernise and improve its poker offering, which was previously powered by International Game Technology (IGT).

The new product includes new features, a better mobile playing experience, and access to the Playtech iPoker network, giving Svenska Spel players access to a larger liquidity pool, more tournaments and greater prize pots.

The agreement extends an existing partnership between the two companies, which covers online casino and Live games since 2019.

“We are delighted to be expanding our very successful partnership with Svenska Spel and increasing our presence across Sweden,” said Playtech vice president of interactive gaming Marat Koss. “This is a positive outcome from our investments in poker, as renewed licensees such as Svenska Spel are choosing us for further collaboration. We are delighted to welcome Svenksa Spel to the iPoker family.”

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino head of poker & bingo Fredrik Hård added: “Launching Playtech’s poker offering is a great step forward for Svenska Spel. Now part of the international iPoker network, we are constantly finding ways to improve the player experience for our large existing customer base in Sweden.

“This deal is a great proof of the quality of Playtech’s offering and we hope to see this relationship go from strength to strength in the future.”

Playtech recently secured a B2B licence in Sweden as per new regulations.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.52 per cent lower at 617.00 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.