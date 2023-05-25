This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms partners Relax Gaming for Slingo Money Train launch

25th May 2023 9:10 am GMT
Evolution

London-listed developer Gaming Realms has teamed up with Relax Gaming to launch a new Slingo Money Train slot game.

The game’s release follows a licensing agreement between the parties last year.

In the game, every Slingo created progresses players up an incrementally increasing prize ladder. Wilds and super wilds aid in the formation of Slingos and free spins can be landed to provide additional opportunities to create a winning line.

The prize ladder has numerous mechanics available for players to unlock. Four or more Slingos award the Bronze Money Train Bonus Wheel which can grant instant cash prizes, upgrade the bonus wheel and initiate the free spins round. This transforms into Silver and Gold versions of the wheel as players climb the prize ladder, providing more lucrative rewards.

Creating nine or more Slingos will award the free spins round and a cash prize. This bonus will grant three respins that are reset for each additional symbol landed on a 5x4 grid. These comprise of bet multipliers, collector symbols which combine the value of all icons landed thus far, or a payer which increases the value of any symbols on the game board.

Additionally, filling a reel with symbols will expand the gameboard to a maximum of 7x4 reels providing more opportunity to land wins. The player’s position on the prize ladder upon entering the free spins round will determine the stake that the mode will be played at. 

“Transforming an iconic game such as the Money Train into the Slingo genre has created a title that offers players recognisable themes and aesthetics whilst providing new gameplay elements to a popular slot,” said Gaming Realms chief commercial officer Gareth Scott. “As players create Slingos and traverse the prize ladder they can continue to spin at an increased stake to gain entry to the free spins round or upgrade the bonus wheel. We look forward to seeing different play styles in this reimagining of a hugely successful title.”

Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah added: “Money Train has become a pillar of our content at Relax Gaming and has led to us producing numerous popular sequels and iterations of the original game.

“Building upon that, it has been a pleasure to license this title to Gaming Realms. It has been truly exciting to see the transformation that the core gameplay mechanics have received, now utilising the popular Slingo concept and we are thrilled to see players’ reception to this release.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 1.13 per cent lower at 30.60 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

