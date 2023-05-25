This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Light & Wonder enters Swiss market with Grand Casino Luzern

25th May 2023 9:22 am GMT
New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has signed a deal to launch its OpenGaming aggregation platform in Switzerland for the first time with Grand Casino Luzern.

Grand Casino Luzern’s mycasino iGaming brand will gain access to the operator’s in-house content, alongside exclusive content from Light & Wonder’s partner program studios.

Titles such as 88 Fortunes, Raging Rhino and Spartacus have initially gone live for Swiss players, with further titles to be added in the coming months.

“The regulated online market in Switzerland has been performing very well. We are thrilled to be making our market entry with Grand Casino Luzern, a strong brand in Switzerland with a player base that appreciate content with land-based roots,” said Light & Wonder managing director Europe Magdalena Podhorska-Okolow.

“We will be launching our OpenGaming aggregation platform with a wide variety of gaming content, allowing Grand Casino Luzern’s customers access to a comprehensive range of relevant, compelling entertainment.”

Grand Casio Luzern CEO Wolfgang Bliem said: “Our constant goal is to provide players with the broadest range of casino games, including those containing the freshest innovations. Partnering with Light & Wonder and gaining access to household titles that players already love on the landbased side, allowing us to deliver the best content available within the regulated Swiss market.

“We look forward to rolling out the content exclusively on mycasino as we bring in Light & Wonder to the online market for the very first time delivering new worlds of play to our audience.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.38 per cent lower at $59.53 per share in New York Wednesday.

