Evolution expands Pennsylvania presence with Caesars Digital deal

Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has agreed a new partnership to launch its live casino content with Caesars Digital's iGaming brands in Pennsylvania.

Evolution’s live casino games will be rolled out with Tropicana Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Keystone State, alongside top-performing online slots from Evolution-owned studios NetEnt and Red Tiger.

The live dealer games that will be live-streamed from Evolution’s state-of-the-art studios currently include American and European Roulette, classic and Infinite Blackjack, Baccarat, Craps, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Three Card Poker.

Evolution’s First Person games, which are premium 3D animated RNG versions of Evolution’s live games, are also scheduled to launch later this year.

“We are delighted to be helping Caesars Digital expand their reach in Pennsylvania and to be part of this exciting journey,” said Evolution chief commercial officer Jeff Millar. “We have been working closely with Caesars for some time and we’re proud to be their live casino provider and to ensure they have the best games at their disposal for their players.

“We look forward to continuing this relationship and to seeing what new exciting developments come out of this latest expansion.”

Caesars Digital senior vice president of iGaming Matthew Sunderland added: “Our partnership with Evolution brings additional cutting-edge games to our platforms that we’re confident our Pennsylvania customers will enjoy.

“Their extensive array of live dealer and First Person offerings are at the forefront of the industry, giving our customers the opportunity to experience a live casino from the comfort of their home.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.84 per cent higher at SEK1,389.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 1.33 per cent lower at $41.69 in New York Wednesday.