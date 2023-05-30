This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar

Greentube unleashes new Cyber Wildz slot

30th May 2023 9:23 am GMT
Evolution

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube is taking players into a dystopian world with its latest slot release Cyber Wildz.

The new sci-fi themed game features Kray-Z the Reaper and Y-Pout the Assassin, who award multipliers on reels that are set in a fictional city under bright neon lights.

Kray-Z the Reaper acts as the title’s Multiplier Wild, increasing rewards by x2, x3 or x5 should she appear on a win line during base gameplay. Should two or more Multiplier Wilds land on a single line, the symbols will multiply themselves, awarding huge wins.

Landing two free spins symbols triggers the feature where a random multiplier value between x1 and x7 will appear on a Special Reel at the top of the game screen.

Kray-Z the Reaper and Y-Pout the Assassin act as Local or Global Modifiers during the mode and the values on the Special Reel increase when they land, awarding multiplied wins up to x20.

Local modifier symbols affect the number shown above the special reel and the global modifier symbols affect all of the numbers shown in the Special Reel. Free spins automatically reset to three whenever a new modifier lands.

In certain jurisdictions, the title is available with a Buy Bonus which can be activated during the base game. For 100x their bet players can trigger the bonus with standard multipliers worth up to 7x. For 200x their bet players can start the bonus with multipliers worth up to 70x.

“With Cyber Wildz, we bring something different to our portfolio, offering players incredible wins through the game’s generous multipliers that can land across the cybernetically-enhanced reels,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“The theme is highly engaging with the features elevating the experience and the funky and futuristic premise will appeal to science fiction fans around the globe.”

Related Tags
Casino Greentube iGaming Novomatic Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

Greentube goes live with BetRivers in Ontario and Michigan

GI Games Round-Up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO and more

Greentube rolls out portfolio to Casino777 in Spain

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Ezugi, Red Tiger, CreedRoomz and more

Greentube releases latest slot Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, PopOK Gaming, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, BF Games and more

Greentube’s StarGames granted German online slot licence

Greentube approved to launch games in Connecticut

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

Greentube acquires 80% stake in long-term partner Ineor

IGT and Greentube sign patents agreement for iGaming

Greentube acquires majority stake in Alteatec

Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
coinpayments
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar