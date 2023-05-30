This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming launches with WynnBet in New Jersey

30th May 2023 3:20 pm GMT
Casino games supplier Bragg Gaming has launched its iGaming content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with WynnBET in New Jersey.

The launch expands the reach of Bragg Studios’ proprietary content in the US, and includes titles such as Fairy Dust from Atomic Slot Lab, as well as new exclusive content from the Powered by Bragg third-party platform.

The roll-out extends an existing collaboration between the two companies, with Bragg already providing content to WynnBET in New Jersey and Michigan through its Spin Games RGS platform.

“We are delighted to further build on our relationship with WynnBET by extending the reach of our new games to their players in New Jersey,” said Kunal Mishra, chief operating officer Americas for Bragg Gaming. “We are confident our innovative proprietary and exclusive third-party games will help WynnBET continue engaging with their existing players at high levels and attract new players.”

Mishra added: “This new content introduction highlights the continued successful introduction of our proprietary and third-party content with leading North American iGaming operators. We expect this ongoing rollout of our new content and RGS technology in New Jersey, one of the country’s largest iCasino markets, will help drive consistent, long-term growth.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) were trading 0.67 per cent lower at CAD$4.48 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

