This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar

Pragmatic Play enters Austria with win2day deal

31st May 2023 2:45 pm GMT
Evolution

Games supplier Pragmatic Play has entered the Austrian market for the first time after integrating its online slots with Austrian Lotteries-owned iGaming operator win2day.

A selection of Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of Slots is being made available to win2day players over the coming weeks, with Madame Destiny Megaways among the first to be rolled out.

This will soon be followed by Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza, with other player favourites scheduled for release including Big Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Splash, The Dog House Megaways, Fruit Party, Book of the Fallen, John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen, and Wolf Gold.

“I’m excited to welcome win2day to our growing customer base in Austria," said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides. “Pragmatic Play is proud to partner with operators who share our commitment to product quality and player protection, as we strive to provide engaging entertainment experiences for new and established audiences worldwide.”

Martin Miesler, head of games at win2day, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Pragmatic Play and begin uploading its slot content to our platform.

“Win2day is proud of providing the most impressive and innovative offering to our online casino players, a criterion that Pragmatic Play fills perfectly and we can’t wait to see how our audience responds.”

Related Tags
Austria Austrian Lotteries Casino iGaming Pragmatic Play Slots Win2day
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

win2day expands Austrian Tennis Association partnership

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

Evolution rolls out dedicated live casino tables for win2day in Austria

NeoGames launches eInstant games in Austria with win2day

Playtech Bingo expands into Austria with win2day

Red Tiger goes live with Austria’s Win2day

A digital future for SAZKA Group

IWG launches instant win games with Austrian Lotteries

Record year for Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries as sales top €4bn

Austrian gaming association attacks government site-blocking plans

Austrian bill seeks ISP-blocking of unlicensed sites and up to 30-years back taxes

Casinos Austria’s win2day debuts new mobile-first gaming platform

Record year for Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries as turnover nears €4bn

win2day and Veikkaus launch pioneering cross-border poker network

Strong 2016 performance sees Playtech profit jump 42 per cent

coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar