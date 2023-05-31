Pragmatic Play enters Austria with win2day deal

Games supplier Pragmatic Play has entered the Austrian market for the first time after integrating its online slots with Austrian Lotteries-owned iGaming operator win2day.

A selection of Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of Slots is being made available to win2day players over the coming weeks, with Madame Destiny Megaways among the first to be rolled out.

This will soon be followed by Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza, with other player favourites scheduled for release including Big Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Splash, The Dog House Megaways, Fruit Party, Book of the Fallen, John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen, and Wolf Gold.

“I’m excited to welcome win2day to our growing customer base in Austria," said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides. “Pragmatic Play is proud to partner with operators who share our commitment to product quality and player protection, as we strive to provide engaging entertainment experiences for new and established audiences worldwide.”

Martin Miesler, head of games at win2day, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Pragmatic Play and begin uploading its slot content to our platform.

“Win2day is proud of providing the most impressive and innovative offering to our online casino players, a criterion that Pragmatic Play fills perfectly and we can’t wait to see how our audience responds.”