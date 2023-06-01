1X2 Network expands UK presence with Sky Betting and Gaming

Flutter Entertainment-owned Sky Betting and Gaming has become the latest operator to agree a content integration deal with 1X2 Network.

The agreement will see the operator’s Sky Vegas, Sky Bet and Sky Bingo sites go live with content from the supplier’s four in-house studios - Iron Dog Studio, Prospect Gaming, AD LUNAM and 1X2gaming.

This includes recent slot releases such as Forge of The Gods, Prospector Wilds and Trawler Fishin’.

“We are proud to be the UK's most popular online casino, and we will continue to drive that popularity by adding fresh and innovative content from 1X2 Network across our suite of Gaming products,” said Sky Betting and Gaming head of content Eamonn Beardsley

1X2 Network commercial director Chris Loftus added: “We’re delighted to partner with yet another Flutter brand and with UK roots of our own, we’re proud to see our content live on such an impressive suite of household names.

“We are very excited to add our studios’ games to the player experiences offered under Sky’s umbrella and move forward with a prosperous partnership.”