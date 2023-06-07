NagaCorp delays Naga 3 casino completion date

Cambodian land-based gaming operator NagaCorp has announced a possible four-year delay to its Naga 3 expansion project.

Naga 3 is the company’s latest extension to its NagaWorld integrated casino resort in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh. The Design and Build Agreement (DBA) for the Naga 3 project was signed in April 2019 and had a completion date on or before 30 September 2025.

NagaCorp released an update to the DBA in June 2023, saying that the completion date [...]