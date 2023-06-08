Money Train and Dream Drop combine in latest Relax Gaming release

Relax Gaming has brought together its popular Money Train and Dream Drop titles with the release of Money Train Origins Dream Drop.

The high volatility slot offers players prizes worth up to 10,000x and the legendary Dream Drop Jackpots, as well as the game’s signature Money Cart bonus round, which can be triggered by landing three or more bonus symbols anywhere on the reels.

The symbols that started the bonus will reveal a value which is displayed as a multiplication of the bet and three free spins automatically follow. Classic Money Train symbols including Collector, Persistent Collector, Payer and Persistent Payer can come into play at any time, however, this time they are also joined by the Banker and Healer.

The Banker reveals and adds a value to all symbols and any new symbols that land thereafter, while the Healer brings one of three existing collector or payer symbols back to life, awarding players new lives.

The Dream Drop Bonus is triggered whenever 20 Dream Drop symbols land before any normal spin, giving players the chance to win a Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major or Mega jackpot by revealing three matching symbols in a pick-and-click mini-game.

Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah said: “It was only a matter of time before the behemoths that are Money Train and Dream Drop came together in one incredibly exciting new release. We could not be more thrilled to offer players something they’ve been asking for since the day the Dream Drop Jackpot was officially announced.”