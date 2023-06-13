This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming continues Swiss expansion with Gamrfirst.ch

13th June 2023 12:56 pm GMT
Evolution

Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming has strengthened its presence in Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market after launching its content with Casino Barrière Montreux’s Gamrfirst.ch brand.

The agreement sees Bragg's portfolio of content go live with its fifth new partner in the country this year, including games from its proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio such as Fairy Dust, Dreamy Genie and Egyptian Magic.

“We are delighted to join forces with Gamrfirst.ch and Casino Barrière Montreux, a highly renowned name in the Swiss gambling industry,” said Lara Falzon, president and chief operating officer at Bragg Gaming Group. “This collaboration enables us to showcase our exceptional portfolio of exclusive games to even more players and further solidify our position as a leading content provider to the Swiss online gaming market. We look forward to a successful and prosperous partnership.” 

Patrick Ballestraz, head of online at Gamrfirst.ch, added: “Incorporating games from both Bragg Studios and the Powered by Bragg range is an excellent addition to our online casino operation.

“We are confident that our players will appreciate the exceptional titles at launch as well as the ongoing releases and future games roadmap from Bragg. This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing the best online gaming experience in Switzerland.” 

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.25 per cent higher at CAD$4.05 per share in Toronto Monday.

