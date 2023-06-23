This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Videoslots expands into Canada with Ontario launch

23rd June 2023 9:19 am GMT
Online casino operator Videoslots is active in North America for the first time after going live in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The operator has launched its Videoslots and Mr Vegas brands in the iGaming market, featuring games from Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Evolution, Light & Wonder, Pariplay, NoLimit City, Quickspin, Greentube, Relax Gaming and Games Global.

As in other markets, Videoslots will also offer a number of customer engagement features, including Battle of Slots, Clash of Spins, and The Wheel of Jackpots.

“Launching in Ontario is another milestone for the Videoslots team, and we are excited at the prospect of entertaining players in the region,” said Videoslots deputy CEO Ulle Skottling. “We have always enjoyed great success in Canada and it makes business sense to join the regulated market now that it is up and running and proving to work for both players and operators alike.” 

The operator’s move into Ontario follows its seventh international gaming licence approval, following Malta, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

