Gaming Intelligence
Yggdrasil launches new Starfire Fortunes TopHit slot

27th June 2023 11:42 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has introduced a new Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM) in its latest slot release, Starfire Fortunes TopHit.

TopHit is Yggdrasil’s 10th GEM that sees a reel that sits above the game, spinning in tandem. If a high-paying symbol lands fully in view, it will transform into a wild as well as turning any matching icons on the reels into wilds.

If numerous copies of the same symbol land on the top reel, the wilds they produce will gain a multiplier of up to 5x. A nudge icon can land on the fifth reel, which will push all the partially visible symbols on the special reel to make them fully visible, further enhancing the chances of wilds landing.

Three or more free spins symbols will trigger the bonus, where all features landed on the TopHit reel will remain for the duration of the session, ensuring significant chances of multiple wilds landing on single spins. In addition, more spins can be earnt by either landing a free spin symbol, or if six or more copies of the same icon land on the TopHit reel during the round.

The title features a Golden Bet, where a guaranteed nudge can occur, and a Buy Bonus, where players can travel directly to the bonus round, in certain jurisdictions.

“Our 10th GEM has been launched, and we couldn’t be happier,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley. “The TopHit mechanic means any spin can lead to multiple wilds landing on the reels, while this takes a whole new dynamic in the bonus round with seriously lucrative wins up for grabs.

“Boasting a max payout of 25,000x, it’s a game that offers an easy-to-understand mechanic that brings a bold new flavour to the intergalactic creation.”

