Novomatic partners Tecnet in Philippines

Austrian gaming giant Novomatic is looking to expand its presence in the Philippines after signing an agreement for Tecnet Asia to become an official distributor of its products.

The new distribution and service agreement covers Novomatic's electronic table games, video slots and casino management solutions in the country.

“The partnership with Tecnet Asia is another milestone for our strategy to bringing Novomatic gaming equipment back on the map in the Philippine casino market,” said Novomatic head of direct sales Christoph Jeitler. “Tecnet’s proven network, along with its technical support capacities and in-depth expertise of the local requirements are the perfect fit to achieve our ambitious targets in the region.”

Based in the Clark Freeport Zone, Tecnet Asia was established in 2015 to deliver high-end innovative solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the casino industry in the Asia Pacific regions.

“With this new distribution agreement with Novomatic, one of the gaming industries most iconic and globally successful brands, Tecnet looks forward to providing these exciting new products to our present and new customers throughout the Philippines,” said Tecnet Asia CEO and owner Suat Sirin.

Novomatic vice president of global sales and product management Thomas Schmalzer added: “Novomatic gaming technology products already have an excellent history of success in the Philippine market, and I am convinced that our portfolio for 2023 and beyond contains many further player favourites and top-performing solutions for the region.”