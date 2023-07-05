This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Novomatic partners Tecnet in Philippines

5th July 2023 9:25 am GMT
Evolution

Austrian gaming giant Novomatic is looking to expand its presence in the Philippines after signing an agreement for Tecnet Asia to become an official distributor of its products.

The new distribution and service agreement covers Novomatic's electronic table games, video slots and casino management solutions in the country.

“The partnership with Tecnet Asia is another milestone for our strategy to bringing Novomatic gaming equipment back on the map in the Philippine casino market,” said Novomatic head of direct sales Christoph Jeitler. “Tecnet’s proven network, along with its technical support capacities and in-depth expertise of the local requirements are the perfect fit to achieve our ambitious targets in the region.”

Based in the Clark Freeport Zone, Tecnet Asia was established in 2015 to deliver high-end innovative solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the casino industry in the Asia Pacific regions.

“With this new distribution agreement with Novomatic, one of the gaming industries most iconic and globally successful brands, Tecnet looks forward to providing these exciting new products to our present and new customers throughout the Philippines,” said Tecnet Asia CEO and owner Suat Sirin.

Novomatic vice president of global sales and product management Thomas Schmalzer added: “Novomatic gaming technology products already have an excellent history of success in the Philippine market, and I am convinced that our portfolio for 2023 and beyond contains many further player favourites and top-performing solutions for the region.”

Related Tags
Casino Novomatic Philippines Slots Tecnet Asia
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Greentube goes live with bet365 in the Netherlands

Greentube set to enter 4th US state with Pennsylvania approval

Greentube unleashes new Cyber Wildz slot

Greentube goes live with BetRivers in Ontario and Michigan

Greentube rolls out portfolio to Casino777 in Spain

Greentube releases latest slot Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid

Ainsworth adds Novomatic deputy chairman to board of directors

Greentube’s StarGames granted German online slot licence

Greentube approved to launch games in Connecticut

Greentube acquires 80% stake in long-term partner Ineor

Greentube acquires majority stake in Alteatec

Greentube unveils new technology stack Greentube Mynt

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Lightning Box, Greentube and more

Greentube establishes North American JV with Flamingocatz

Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

Galaxsys
Playtech
Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok