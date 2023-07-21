This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Innovation Group takes GoldenPark live in Portugal

21st July 2023 7:45 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
Pragmatic Solutions

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) is powering the launch of MGA Group’s GoldenPark brand in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market.

GoldenPark is utilising GiG’s player account management platform and sportsbook technology for the Portugal launch, further strengthening an existing partnership that started in Spain in 2019.

The launch represents the first time the GoldenPark brand has been rolled out outside of Spain and is GiG’s second B2B deal in Portugal after taking Betway live in the country.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to help expand GoldenPark’s online operations into Portugal, delivering what we believe to be a product that is adaptable, resilient and perfectly suited to serve the needs of operators in the Iberian peninsula,” said GiG commercial director David Bonnefous Saavdera. “I’m also proud that GiG’s expertise enables our partners to develop in a multi-regulation business, and gives them the chance to replicate the success they’ve had in their home country.”

MGA Group general manager José Giacomelli added: “Portuguese regulation is in itself a major challenge for our operations. We are very happy to be able to face it together with GiG as a key factor of our success. Our expansion plans include strong growth in this country and we believe that the platform should help us to achieve this objective.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) gained 3.90 per cent to close at NOK28.00 per share in Oslo Thursday.

