Playtech partners Sony Pictures for Jumanji-themed live casino game

Gaming supplier Playtech has expanded its live casino portfolio with the launch of Jumanji: The Bonus Level.

Following a partnership with Sony Pictures, the new game brings together the popular fantasy adventure movie Jumanji with Playtech’s Live gaming experience, and follows an extensive three-year development process.

Drawing on the original film's narrative, Jumanji: The Bonus Level sees players embark on a journey through the heart of the jungle in a theme park-like experience.

The game features stampedes of wild animals as players seek to unlock the secrets of the enchanted board game and are immersed in the mythical world of Jumanji.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce Jumanji: The Bonus Level, a revolutionary Live game that combines cutting-edge technology with the cinematic magic of the beloved movie,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin.

“We thank Sony Pictures for entrusting us to bring such a renowned brand to life, our team has poured their passion and expertise into crafting this exceptional gaming adventure, and we believe it will set new standards in the industry.”