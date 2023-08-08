White Hat Studios expands in NJ and Pennsylvania with Unibet deal

Slot developer White Hat Studios has expanded its presence in two US states through a partnership with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand.

The deal will see White Hat Studios’ portfolio of games made available to Unibet players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including its popular Almighty Buffalo Megaways slot.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kindred Group,” said White Hat Studios vice president of sales and marketing Daniel Lechner. “Its prominent market position in various jurisdictions around the world makes it a key player across the gaming sector and specifically within the rapidly expanding US market.

“Our high quality, engaging titles will boost both player acquisition and retention and we look forward to seeing Unibet’s players’ reception to our releases across the two states involved in the deal.”

Kindred Group product vice president Miranda McPhail said: “Having recently launched our Kindred Platform in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we now have the technology and tools to allow us to expand our partnerships and be laser focussed on our content. Delivering players the most entertaining and varied portfolio of titles is key to our expansion plans in the US and partnering with White Hat Studios will deliver on this.

“The company’s titles have won numerous awards and have quickly established a loyal fan base that has solidified it as a brand within the US gambling industry zeitgeist. We are excited to be welcoming White Hat Studios onto Unibet across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”