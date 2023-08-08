This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

White Hat Studios expands in NJ and Pennsylvania with Unibet deal

8th August 2023 9:40 am GMT
Evolution

Slot developer White Hat Studios has expanded its presence in two US states through a partnership with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand.

The deal will see White Hat Studios’ portfolio of games made available to Unibet players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including its popular Almighty Buffalo Megaways slot.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kindred Group,” said White Hat Studios vice president of sales and marketing Daniel Lechner. “Its prominent market position in various jurisdictions around the world makes it a key player across the gaming sector and specifically within the rapidly expanding US market.

“Our high quality, engaging titles will boost both player acquisition and retention and we look forward to seeing Unibet’s players’ reception to our releases across the two states involved in the deal.”

Kindred Group product vice president Miranda McPhail said: “Having recently launched our Kindred Platform in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we now have the technology and tools to allow us to expand our partnerships and be laser focussed on our content. Delivering players the most entertaining and varied portfolio of titles is key to our expansion plans in the US and partnering with White Hat Studios will deliver on this.

“The company’s titles have won numerous awards and have quickly established a loyal fan base that has solidified it as a brand within the US gambling industry zeitgeist. We are excited to be welcoming White Hat Studios onto Unibet across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Kindred Group New Jersey Pennsylvania Slots Unibet United States White Hat Studios
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Greentube unveils new technology stack Greentube Mynt

bet365 partners SIS for new live lottery product

White Hat Studios goes live in Michigan via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform

White Hat Studios goes live in the US with BetMGM

White Hat Studios strikes US content deal with DraftKings

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

White Hat Studios pens content deal with Tipico US

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

White Hat Studios armed with Blueprint for US

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

White Hat Studios signs US content deal with BetMGM

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

White Hat Studios names Andy Whitworth as CEO

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok