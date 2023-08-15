This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

White Hat Studios expands into West Virginia

15th August 2023 8:32 am GMT
Slot developer White Hat Studios has expanded its reach to all regulated iGaming markets in the United States following its launch in West Virginia.

This launch gives players in the mountain state access to a portfolio of 100 titles including Peaky Blinders, The Goonies and Almighty Buffalo Megaways.

The slots will be delivered alongside the company’s progressive jackpot system, Jackpot Royale, which boasts more than 20 hit titles that have awarded players over $4.2 million in prizes.

“We are thrilled to be entering West Virginia and further expanding our impressive reach within the US,” said White Hat Studios CEO Andy Whitworth. “This latest market entry means we are now active in every regulated state, a remarkable feat and we are proud of our dedicated and talented team for making it happen.

“White Hat Studios represents quality, whether that is through the record-breaking rate at which we have entered the US, the gaming experiences we provide, or the numerous awards that recognise our consistent achievements.”

