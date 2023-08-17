This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

BetMGM enters UK iGaming and betting market

17th August 2023 12:38 pm GMT
BetMGM Las Vegas Sportsbook
Evolution

MGM Resorts has launched its BetMGM online betting and gaming offering in the United Kingdom, marking the first international launch for the US brand.

BetMGM is now live in the UK using the technology and platform of LeoVegas, which was acquired by MGM Resorts last year.

The launch marks the start of BetMGM’s international expansion plans utilising in-house technology, separate to the US and Canada operations of the BetMGM joint venture with Entain, which continues to be powered by Entain technology.

"BetMGM is a proven brand in the sports betting and iGaming space, and we look forward to welcoming international players into our platforms designed specifically for them," said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. "Today's announcement represents a key step forward in our international growth strategy, which has been advancing rapidly since our acquisition of LeoVegas."

Gary Fritz, president of MGM Resorts International Interactive, commented: "We've had great success in the U.S. and Canada with our BetMGM brand and we're confident we can duplicate this success in other markets, beginning with the UK.

"The UK is a mature online gaming market, and we believe the BetMGM brand will provide distinct relevance to both sports bettors and iGaming consumers."

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 1.02 per cent lower at $43.73 per share in New York Wednesday, and were up 0.8 per cent in after-hours trading to $44.08 per share.

Related Tags
BetMGM iGaming LeoVegas MGM Resorts Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Maryland posts $247 million in July sports wagers

Iowa sports betting rises to $110 million in July

Illinois sports handle surpasses $5 billion in H1 2023

Indiana sports handle falls to $204 million in July

Kentucky begins countdown to legal sports betting

New York mobile sports wagers up by 20% in July

Entain revenue tops £2.4 billion in first half of 2023

BetMGM set to enter Kentucky sports betting market

Ohio reports sports handle of $362 million in June

Arizona sports handle falls to $452 million in May

Record quarter for MGM Resorts as revenue nears $4 billion mark

Kansas sports handle falls below $100 million in June

Michigan online gambling revenue tops $1 billion in H1

BetMGM on course to hit $2 billion in full year revenue

Massachusetts sportsbooks fined over prohibited collegiate team wagers

Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok