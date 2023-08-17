BetMGM enters UK iGaming and betting market

MGM Resorts has launched its BetMGM online betting and gaming offering in the United Kingdom, marking the first international launch for the US brand.

BetMGM is now live in the UK using the technology and platform of LeoVegas, which was acquired by MGM Resorts last year.

The launch marks the start of BetMGM’s international expansion plans utilising in-house technology, separate to the US and Canada operations of the BetMGM joint venture with Entain, which continues to be powered by Entain technology.

"BetMGM is a proven brand in the sports betting and iGaming space, and we look forward to welcoming international players into our platforms designed specifically for them," said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. "Today's announcement represents a key step forward in our international growth strategy, which has been advancing rapidly since our acquisition of LeoVegas."

Gary Fritz, president of MGM Resorts International Interactive, commented: "We've had great success in the U.S. and Canada with our BetMGM brand and we're confident we can duplicate this success in other markets, beginning with the UK.

"The UK is a mature online gaming market, and we believe the BetMGM brand will provide distinct relevance to both sports bettors and iGaming consumers."

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 1.02 per cent lower at $43.73 per share in New York Wednesday, and were up 0.8 per cent in after-hours trading to $44.08 per share.