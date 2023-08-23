Greentube strengthens Peru presence with Inkabet deal

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has expanded its presence in Peru through an agreement with Betsson-owned sports betting brand Inkabet.

The new deal will see a wide range of Greentube games go live on Inkabet.pe, including Book of Ra deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, alongside popular titles such as Diamond Link: Mighty Buffalo and Diamond Link: Mighty Emperor.

“It’s fantastic to be able to take our games live with Inkabet, one of the biggest brands in Peruvian gaming,” said Greentube regional Manager Jelena Popovic. “Our titles have struck a chord with players all over South America and we are delighted to be able to serve them to an increased audience in Peru.

“This launch is one of great strategic importance as we continue to increase our hold in the continent, and we look forward to seeing how Inkabet’s players react to our content.”

Laura Peretta, head of supplier relations at Betsson Group, added: “Greentube is a well-known widely respected provider of high-quality casino content. We are proud to form this partnership and we believe that their games will be a hit with our players.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible gaming experience, and we believe that this partnership will help us to achieve that goal.”

The deal further expands Greentube’s presence in Latin America, where the company is already live in Buenos Aires City (Argentina), as well as Chile and Ecuador.