DraftKings debuts Golden Nugget iGaming brand in Pennsylvania

23rd August 2023 9:44 am GMT
Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Evolution

DraftKings-owned Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has gone live in its fourth US state after launching its online casino platform in Pennsylvania.

Powered by DraftKings, who acquired the operator in May 2022, the Golden Nugget Online Gaming casino app includes more than 500 slots and classic table games, in addition to exclusive games such as Rocket, Golden Nugget American Roulette and Golden Nugget Blackjack.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s mobile casino is now available to customers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said DraftKings president North America Matt Kalish. “The app is powered by our leading technology, which dynamically brings hundreds of popular casino games and exclusive content to our customers' fingertips.

“Pennsylvanians will be able to enjoy superior customer service, rewarding promotions, and a smooth interface while playing on Golden Nugget Online Gaming.”

Pennsylvania joins Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia where the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Casino app is currently available.

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 0.18 per cent lower at $27.24 per share in New York Tuesday.

