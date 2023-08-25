Light & Wonder secures exclusive rights to BCLC’s Ruyi Baccarat

Light & Wonder has secured the exclusive intellectual property rights to launch the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC)’s Ruyi Baccarat game in casinos throughout North America.

BCLC first launched Ruyi Baccarat in early 2020 and the game is now live in 14 casinos across British Columbia. It is played in the same way as traditional baccarat, but Ruyi Baccarat eliminates the 5 per cent commission after every winning Banker hand.

Light & Wonder will launch the first Ruyi Baccarat for its partner casinos next month, pending regulatory approvals. The supplier also plans to bring the game to BCLC’s PlayNow.com iGaming platform in the future.

“BCLC is used to bringing vendors’ games to British Columbia, so to be the organization that’s providing a made-in-house table game to a licensee is a nice change and speaks volumes about our quest to be a leader in the casino industry,” said BCLC chief operating officer Dan Beebe. “We are always seeking out new ways to be an innovator and challenge the status quo, and by partnering with Light & Wonder, a world-class gaming company, we have full confidence that Ruyi Baccarat will grow in popularity across North America.”

Mike McKiski, senior vice president of global table gaming at Light & Wonder, said: “Ruyi Baccarat combines time-honored cultural traditions from the origins of baccarat with a more traditional non-commission game play approach to deliver a truly elevated player experience.

“Partnering with BCLC and being named the exclusive licensee of Ruyi Baccarat reinforces our commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the best games available for their casino floors.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed at $75.39 per share in New York Thursday.