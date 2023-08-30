This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play agrees global live casino deal with Gamesys

30th August 2023 10:19 am GMT
Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Bally’s Corporation-owned Gamesys Group to include its live casino offering.

Going live in all of Gamesys’ markets, Pragmatic Play’s live casino portfolio will be available to players in countries including the United Kingdom and Spain.

The agreement includes Pragmatic Play’s player favourite game shows, including Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, Boom City and PowerUP Roulette.

 “I can say from experience that Gamesys are a wonderfully creative and collaborative team who share our commitment to player entertainment and protection,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides. “I’m excited to continue strengthening our productive partnership together. 

“With Pragmatic Play’s leading live casino portfolio being made available to Gamesys in all their active markets, even more players across their brands will be able to enjoy our growing range of immersive game shows and premium table games.” 

Simon Field, director of live casino strategy and development at Bally’s Interactive, said: “Pragmatic Play has some of the most instantly recognisable live casino games on the market and with such an expansive, thrilling portfolio, we couldn’t be happier to be able to provide its content to our players.

“It has a reputation for innovative and boundary-pushing games that keep players engaged and excited, so we’re confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy these new arrivals!”

