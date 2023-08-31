Yggdrasil debuts slots in Bulgaria with Inbet

Yggdrasil has launched its casino content in the regulated Bulgarian market for the first time following an integration with locally licensed operator Inbet.

The deal initially provides Inbet’s customers with four of the supplier’s most popular titles - MexoMax, Golden Fish Tank 2, Vikings go Berzerk Reloaded, and Raptor DoubleMax.

A second batch of games will follow, with Inbet also gaining access to titles Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

"We’re thrilled to be launching in Bulgaria for the first time with renowned brand Inbet," said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler. "With an initial batch of standout games set to go live, we’re confident that we’ll make a big splash in the market, before rolling out further engaging titles over the course of our partnership."

Tihomir Dyakov, chief of commercial operations at Inbet, added: "Yggdrasil has a proud history of sustained excellence, and we’re delighted to be its inaugural partner in Bulgaria.

"From classic titles to modern, forward-looking mechanics, the provider delivers first-class titles and we’re very much looking forward to this relationship."