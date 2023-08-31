This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Yggdrasil debuts slots in Bulgaria with Inbet

31st August 2023 8:48 am GMT
Evolution

Yggdrasil has launched its casino content in the regulated Bulgarian market for the first time following an integration with locally licensed operator Inbet.

The deal initially provides Inbet’s customers with four of the supplier’s most popular titles - MexoMax, Golden Fish Tank 2, Vikings go Berzerk Reloaded, and Raptor DoubleMax.

A second batch of games will follow, with Inbet also gaining access to titles Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme.

"We’re thrilled to be launching in Bulgaria for the first time with renowned brand Inbet," said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler. "With an initial batch of standout games set to go live, we’re confident that we’ll make a big splash in the market, before rolling out further engaging titles over the course of our partnership."

Tihomir Dyakov, chief of commercial operations at Inbet, added: "Yggdrasil has a proud history of sustained excellence, and we’re delighted to be its inaugural partner in Bulgaria.

"From classic titles to modern, forward-looking mechanics, the provider delivers first-class titles and we’re very much looking forward to this relationship."

Related Tags
Bulgaria Casino iGaming InBet Slots Yggdrasil
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Yggdrasil launches newest slot Enchanted Waters

GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

Yggdrasil names James Curwen as CEO to replace Bjorn Krantz

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming and more

Yggdrasil releases new Shaker Club slot

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Galaxsys, Pariplay and more

Interview: Ambitious Yggdrasil celebrates ten years in iGaming

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

Yggdrasil launches new Starfire Fortunes TopHit slot

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok