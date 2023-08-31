PlayUzu launches in Buenos Aires with BuenosAiresSlots

SkillOnNet’s online casino brand PlayUZU has gone live in Buenos Aires City with local partner Buenos AiresSlots after receiving license approval from regulator Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA).

The Spanish language site is the sister site of PLAYOJO and offers players in Buenos Aires a “fair” omnichannel casino experience, money back on every spin and bonus wins.

“This marks an important milestone for our company, and we are excited to expand our business into a new market. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our teams, and we are looking forward to providing our services to the people of Buenos Aires,” said SkillsOnNet marketing manager Helena Rico

“BuenosAiresSlots is a recognized and respected name, and we look forward to growing the PlayUZU brand in the region and exploring opportunities together.”

Sergio Revilla at BuenosAiresSlots added: “We were cautious when it came to choosing an online partner, but we knew we had found the right one when we started looking at PlayUZU.

“It’s backed by SkillOnNet, which is one of the biggest online casino software providers globally, whose name is synonymous with quality. They’re also very serious about localization and providing a gaming experience that’s tailored to Buenos Aires City. We also liked the sense of fun and fairness of the casino, which we knew would be a hit with Porteños, as residents of this city are known.”