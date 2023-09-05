Galaxsys goes live with Betsson brands

Yerevan-based gaming supplier Galaxsys has agreed a landmark deal to roll out its portfolio of fast and skill games with a number of Betsson brands.

The rollout includes Galaxsys games such as Roulette X, Jungle Wheel and Ninja Crash, which are now live across more than 20 Betsson brands, including Betsafe, Betsson, NordicBet, StarCasino and JallaCasino.se.

“Betsson Group is an iconic operator and has led the way for many decades as a pioneer within iGaming,” said Gil Soffer, Galaxsys senior vice president of sales and business development. “We share the same pioneering company spirit as Galaxsys is a major force in the provision of fast and skill games to a more discerning digital player.

“Our games portfolio is available to Betsson’s 20+ brands, and we are positive their players shall receive the games favourably.”

Betsson supplier relations manager Laura Peretta said: “Galaxsys has demonstrated that they are a forward-thinking supplier of games that appeal to a growing cohort of players looking for different and faster gaming experiences.

“Likewise, their integration and customer support teams provide the necessary level of due diligence, commercial and business cases to ensure a smooth process for both parties. We look forward to the feedback from our players over the next few months of operations.”