Red Rake Gaming enters US with Pennsylvania approval

Casino games developer Red Rake Gaming is making its first move into the United States after securing a supplier license in Pennsylvania.

The approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) allows the supplier to offer its real-money online slot games in the state, including the Super Series and Million Mays to Win series of games.

Red Rake’s free-to-play games are already available in the US in the social casino sector.

“We could not be more thrilled to have been approved for operating in Pennsylvania and already have seen a huge demand from operators for our content across the state,” said Nick Barr, Red Rake Gaming managing director Malta. “We are equally delighted to now being able to offer the players who have enjoyed our social games over the years to have the ability to play with real money in Pennsylvania.

“We are extremely confident about the US and the integral part it will play in Red Rake Gaming’s continued growth.”

The company added that it is in the final stages of approval in a number of other US states.