Bragg Gaming secures Gibraltar B2B licence

5th September 2023 10:14 am GMT
Toronto-listed iGaming technology and content provider Bragg Gaming has been granted a B2B remote gambling licence in Gibraltar.

The new approval enables Bragg to offer its content and games portfolio to locally licensed operators in the jurisdiction, which include Entain, 888, William Hill, bet365 and Lottoland, among others.

“Gibraltar is an important jurisdiction that is home to both UK and international facing companies and this license will enable us to further expand our presence in key regulated markets,” said Lara Falzon, president and chief operating officer at Bragg Gaming Group. “We have seen significant growth over the last few months, entering new markets and boosting our reach in established ones, and this license is an important milestone as we continue our journey.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with new partners and to introduce our content on their online casino platforms.”

Bragg currently holds B2B licences in the United Kingdom, Malta, Romania, Sweden, Belgium and Greece, as well as four US states and Canada's Ontario province.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.53 per cent higher at CAD$7.30 per share in Toronto Monday.

