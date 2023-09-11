This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Gaming Realms signs global distribution deal with bet365

11th September 2023 9:22 am GMT
Slingo
Evolution

London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has secured a landmark global distribution deal with leading operator bet365.

The agreement will see Gaming Realms deploy its content with bet365, including titles such as Slingo Lobstermania, Deal or No Deal Slingo, and Slingo Rainbow Riches.

“Partnering with a recognisable and well-established operator like bet365 encompasses our ambitions and goals of being a market-leading provider around the world,” said Gaming Realms director of partnerships Mouhcine Jalili.

“Our distinct, high-quality games provide operators with unique content that has a proven track record in diversifying and entertaining the player-base while adding cross-sell advantages. We look forward to seeing the reception of our initial set of titles from bet365 players.”

A spokesperson bet365 added: “Gaming Realms’ Slingo titles have accumulated a vast audience of players through the use of their recognisable IP. We are excited to be offering our players these games and bringing them a new type of entertainment embodied in the Slingo content.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (AIM:GMR) were trading 0.56 per cent higher at 36.20 pence per share in London Monday morning.

Related Tags
bet365 Casino Gaming Realms iGaming Slingo Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Gaming Realms achieves strong profit growth in H1 2023

Gaming Realms lauds performance in H1 2023

4ThePlayer.com granted full supplier licence in Michigan

Gaming Realms partners Relax Gaming for Slingo Money Train launch

Jogo Global adds Patrick Southon as a director

Gaming Realms profits as revenue grows 27% in 2022

Gaming Realms extends Slingo licensing deal with Inspired Entertainment

Gaming Realms seals licensing deal to create Slingo Space Invaders

Gaming Realms names Mark Segal as CEO to continue recent expansion

Massachusetts introduces voluntary self-exclusion program for sports betting

Future Anthem appoints Laura Bird as finance chief

Gaming Realms brings in Anna Massion as new board member

Gaming Realms goes live in Connecticut iGaming market

4ThePlayer.com approved to launch in Michigan

Gaming Realms delivers 63.9% profit growth in H1

ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
Digitain
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution