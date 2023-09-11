Gaming Realms signs global distribution deal with bet365

London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has secured a landmark global distribution deal with leading operator bet365.

The agreement will see Gaming Realms deploy its content with bet365, including titles such as Slingo Lobstermania, Deal or No Deal Slingo, and Slingo Rainbow Riches.

“Partnering with a recognisable and well-established operator like bet365 encompasses our ambitions and goals of being a market-leading provider around the world,” said Gaming Realms director of partnerships Mouhcine Jalili.

“Our distinct, high-quality games provide operators with unique content that has a proven track record in diversifying and entertaining the player-base while adding cross-sell advantages. We look forward to seeing the reception of our initial set of titles from bet365 players.”

A spokesperson bet365 added: “Gaming Realms’ Slingo titles have accumulated a vast audience of players through the use of their recognisable IP. We are excited to be offering our players these games and bringing them a new type of entertainment embodied in the Slingo content.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (AIM:GMR) were trading 0.56 per cent higher at 36.20 pence per share in London Monday morning.