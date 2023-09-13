Pragmatic Solutions expands iGaming platform with Alea

Pragmatic Solutions has enhanced its player account management (PAM) platform with the integration of Alea’s iGaming aggregation platform.

The integration provides Pragmatic Solutions’ operator partners with access to over 10,000 games across several verticals, sourced from more than 130 third-party providers.

Alea’s aggregation platform also includes exclusive content and player engagement tools to enhance operators’ performance.

“We are delighted to extend our distribution network through this strategic collaboration with Pragmatic Solutions,” said Alea chief commercial officer Jordi Sendra. “This integration presents a valuable opportunity for Pragmatic’s PAM platform clients around the world to effortlessly access our massive library of classic casino games, slots, and live games.

“This strategic partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for players, while providing operators with the personalised portfolio they need to empower their brands in localised markets.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang added: “We are pleased to further enrich our licensees' options through our collaboration with Alea. By integrating Alea's renowned aggregation offering into our PAM platform, we are elevating the range of game providers available to our operators.

“This integration underscores our dedication to meeting operators' diverse business needs by providing them with the highest number of game providers, enhancing their ability to curate exceptional gaming experiences for their players.”