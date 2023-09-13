This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Pragmatic Solutions expands iGaming platform with Alea

13th September 2023 10:04 am GMT
Evolution

Pragmatic Solutions has enhanced its player account management (PAM) platform with the integration of Alea’s iGaming aggregation platform.

The integration provides Pragmatic Solutions’ operator partners with access to over 10,000 games across several verticals, sourced from more than 130 third-party providers.  

Alea’s aggregation platform also includes exclusive content and player engagement tools to enhance operators’ performance.

“We are delighted to extend our distribution network through this strategic collaboration with Pragmatic Solutions,” said Alea chief commercial officer Jordi Sendra. “This integration presents a valuable opportunity for Pragmatic’s PAM platform clients around the world to effortlessly access our massive library of classic casino games, slots, and live games.

“This strategic partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for players, while providing operators with the personalised portfolio they need to empower their brands in localised markets.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang added: “We are pleased to further enrich our licensees' options through our collaboration with Alea. By integrating Alea's renowned aggregation offering into our PAM platform, we are elevating the range of game providers available to our operators.

“This integration underscores our dedication to meeting operators' diverse business needs by providing them with the highest number of game providers, enhancing their ability to curate exceptional gaming experiences for their players.”

Related Tags
ALEA Casino iGaming Pragmatic Solutions Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Pragmatic Solutions adds LINK Mobility to iGaming platform

Pragmatic Solutions brings in Michael Boylan as COO

GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

DAZN Bet expands offering with Playtech casino content deal

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

Pragmatic Solutions adds Sportradar sportsbook to iGaming platform

Pragmatic Solutions takes Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar online in Germany

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

DAZN Bet begins rollout with UK soft launch

Africa dreaming: Exclusive interview with 888Africa chief executive Christopher Coyne

Pragmatic Play launches dedicated live casino studio for Betway

Digitain
ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution