This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Casumo chooses mkodo’s GeoLocs for geolocation verification in Ontario

15th September 2023 9:06 am GMT
Evolution

Online casino operator Casumo has agreed a new partnership with GeoLocs, the geolocation verification solution owned by Pollard Banknote’s mkodo.

The agreement gives Casumo access to GeoLocs’ services in Ontario to ensure its operations are fully compliant with the Canadian province’s iGaming regulations.

“mkodo is proud to be partnering with a leading operator to support their iGaming launch in Ontario and establish GeoLocs as a leading geolocation verification service in this territory,” said mkodo managing director Stuart Godfree. “We are excited to work with Casumo in Ontario to offer their players the best user experience for geolocation verification.”

Casumo chief product officer Mark Busuttil commented: “Since the opening of the Ontario market, we’ve been eager to enter one of the biggest iGaming markets in North America. By choosing GeoLocs as our geolocation provider, we are confident that we can offer our players a seamless and user-friendly experience that meets the compliance and regulatory demands of the territory.

“The technology, knowledge, and expertise behind GeoLocs has been key in supporting us to license and operate in Ontario, during what is a highly anticipated and exciting milestone for Casumo and our players.”

Related Tags
Canada Casino Casumo Geolocation GeoLocs iGaming mkodo Ontario Pollard Banknote Slots Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Yggdrasil strengthens team with new chief games officer

BeyondPlay enters UK market with latest licence approval

Casumo names Francesco Postiglione as new CEO

ComeOn strengthens senior management team with new hires

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming goes live with Casumo in the UK

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

Casumo extends Reading FC partnership

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Boss Media pioneer plots second coming with Playstar

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

Casumo saves UK licence after second Gambling Commission fine

Digitain
ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution