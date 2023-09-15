Casumo chooses mkodo’s GeoLocs for geolocation verification in Ontario

Online casino operator Casumo has agreed a new partnership with GeoLocs, the geolocation verification solution owned by Pollard Banknote’s mkodo.

The agreement gives Casumo access to GeoLocs’ services in Ontario to ensure its operations are fully compliant with the Canadian province’s iGaming regulations.

“mkodo is proud to be partnering with a leading operator to support their iGaming launch in Ontario and establish GeoLocs as a leading geolocation verification service in this territory,” said mkodo managing director Stuart Godfree. “We are excited to work with Casumo in Ontario to offer their players the best user experience for geolocation verification.”

Casumo chief product officer Mark Busuttil commented: “Since the opening of the Ontario market, we’ve been eager to enter one of the biggest iGaming markets in North America. By choosing GeoLocs as our geolocation provider, we are confident that we can offer our players a seamless and user-friendly experience that meets the compliance and regulatory demands of the territory.

“The technology, knowledge, and expertise behind GeoLocs has been key in supporting us to license and operate in Ontario, during what is a highly anticipated and exciting milestone for Casumo and our players.”