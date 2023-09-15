This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

EveryMatrix agrees deal to power Matchbook’s online casino

15th September 2023 9:40 am GMT
Evolution

EveryMatrix has agreed a deal to provide its CasinoEngine platform to UK-facing betting exchange operator Matchbook.

The CasinoEngine platform will power Matchbook’s entire online casino operation, with EveryMatrix also providing cross-product bonusing tools through its JackpotEngine and BonusEngine solutions.

“We’ve long admired Matchbook as one of the standout brands in the UK, so we’re delighted to be working with them to accelerate their casino business and take it to new heights through the power and possibilities of CasinoEngine and BonusEngine,” said EveryMatrix head of casino Stian Enger Pettersen.

“We’ve shown time and again that our technologies, products and services combine like no other to create the ultimate casino productivity platform that drives both instant results and creates sustainable long-term growth for brands, no matter what market they are in.”

Matchbook CEO Malcolm Graham commented: “Our sports product is well recognised as best-in-class and, with our new partnership with EveryMatrix, we fully intend to replicate that success in casino creating the ultimate 21st century player experience with the latest personalised content, bonuses and rewards.

“I’m delighted to have EveryMatrix on board and we’re all looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Related Tags
Casino CasinoEngine EveryMatrix iGaming Matchbook Slots United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

OddsMatrix seals sports data supply deal with Kindred Group

bet-at-home.com posts 9% drop in first half revenue

EveryMatrix acquires DeepCI affiliate optimisation business

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

EveryMatrix goes live in New Jersey with DraftKings

Pariplay hires Irina Roman as head of account management

EveryMatrix granted B2B licence in Isle of Man

CasinoEngine drives EveryMatrix record revenue in May

Pariplay appoints Ashley Bloor as director of partnerships

EveryMatrix powers new online casino for Nigeria’s BetKing

EveryMatrix partners Future Anthem for real-time personalisation

EveryMatrix first quarter revenue climbs to €23.5 million

EveryMatrix names new finance chief

EveryMatrix names new OddsMatrix chief product officer 

Swedish gambling regulator approves more B2B gaming suppliers

Digitain
ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution