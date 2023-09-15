EveryMatrix agrees deal to power Matchbook’s online casino

EveryMatrix has agreed a deal to provide its CasinoEngine platform to UK-facing betting exchange operator Matchbook.

The CasinoEngine platform will power Matchbook’s entire online casino operation, with EveryMatrix also providing cross-product bonusing tools through its JackpotEngine and BonusEngine solutions.

“We’ve long admired Matchbook as one of the standout brands in the UK, so we’re delighted to be working with them to accelerate their casino business and take it to new heights through the power and possibilities of CasinoEngine and BonusEngine,” said EveryMatrix head of casino Stian Enger Pettersen.

“We’ve shown time and again that our technologies, products and services combine like no other to create the ultimate casino productivity platform that drives both instant results and creates sustainable long-term growth for brands, no matter what market they are in.”

Matchbook CEO Malcolm Graham commented: “Our sports product is well recognised as best-in-class and, with our new partnership with EveryMatrix, we fully intend to replicate that success in casino creating the ultimate 21st century player experience with the latest personalised content, bonuses and rewards.

“I’m delighted to have EveryMatrix on board and we’re all looking forward to the journey ahead.”