Relax Gaming in early launch of Money Train 4 slot with StarCasino Italy

Relax Gaming has launched its new Money Train 4 slot exclusively with Betsson’s StarCasino brand in Italy, ahead of tomorrow’s global launch of the game.

The highly anticipated climactic conclusion of the Money Train franchise sees Relax Gaming’s band of legendary lawbreakers make their final ride on the infamous train, offering players the opportunity to win 150,000x their stake by way of explosive features such as its Respin Feature and the Money Cart Bonus Round.

“StarCasino is a fantastic brand, and we know from previous iterations of this franchise that Italian players are huge fans of Money Train,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard. “Italy is quickly climbing the ranks of Relax’s top-performing markets so we could not be happier to offer them exclusive access to the release a day early!”

StarCasino Italy managing director Stefano Tino said: “There’s a real sense of anticipation around the release of Money Train 4 and everyone here at StarCasino is filled with pride at being the very first operator to play host to the conclusion of this epic series.”