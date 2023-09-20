End of the line as Relax Gaming launches Money Train 4

Relax Gaming is saying a final farewell to one of its most popular slot franchises with the long-awaited global release of Money Train 4.

The legendary band of lawbreakers return in this high-volatility, action-packed thriller that can see players win up to an incredible 150,000x their bet. This loot comes in the shape of explosive features such as its Respin Feature and the Money Cart Bonus Round.

The base game sees them receive respins in which certain symbols become sticky, while lucrative multipliers can also come into play during the journey.

In the Money Cart Bonus Round, bandits can secure the big loot here as select symbols reveal a value which is displayed as a multiplication. Three spins are awarded, allowing for one of 20 special symbols to land which can dramatically alter the way the lucrative bonus plays out.

Classic Money Train symbols such as the Collector, Payer and Sniper all return while new symbols also come into play. These include the Arms Dealer which converts bonus symbols into feature symbols, Unlocker which unlocks new rows, and Upgrader which turns normal feature symbols into persistent ones.

Players in certain jurisdictions are able to buy their way into the Money Cart bonus round to jump straight into the action. During this feature, the bonus game starts with one guaranteed persistent symbol.

“This is a huge moment for Relax Gaming as we close the curtain on what has arguably been the iGaming industry’s most successful slot franchise of all time,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

“Money Train 4 offers, in our eyes, the very best in what has been a brilliant series of games, which is reflected in early reviews from leading streamers and affiliates. We have really put our all into creating a game worthy of their patronage and we hope that players will love this new Money Train experience.”