Pragmatic Play releases bespoke live casino game with 1xBet

Pragmatic Play has developed a new dedicated live casino game show for operator partner 1xBet.

Wheel of Luck is based on Pragmatic Play’s popular Mega Wheel game show game, and adds to 1xBet’s existing portfolio of live casino games from the supplier.

“We continue to achieve great things with 1xBet since they became one of our first partners to launch Pragmatic Play’s full suite of live casino content,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides. “Wheel of Luck is an exciting new game show crafted specially for the brand.

“Our collaboration with the 1xBet team allowed us to adapt our beloved Mega Wheel format to deliver a one-of-a-kind version that ensures their players get a seamless gaming experience that is integrated with their branding.”

A spokesperson for 1xBet said: “Pragmatic Play has delivered exceptional, player-favourite live dealer products for us since we took its live casino portfolio four years ago, and this will only be strengthened with our very own bespoke game.

“We are thrilled with the final product and look forward to further growing our Live games customer base with this engaging new release.”