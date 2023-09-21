This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Pragmatic Play releases bespoke live casino game with 1xBet

21st September 2023 7:44 am GMT
Evolution

Pragmatic Play has developed a new dedicated live casino game show for operator partner 1xBet.

Wheel of Luck is based on Pragmatic Play’s popular Mega Wheel game show game, and adds to 1xBet’s existing portfolio of live casino games from the supplier.

“We continue to achieve great things with 1xBet since they became one of our first partners to launch Pragmatic Play’s full suite of live casino content,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides. “Wheel of Luck is an exciting new game show crafted specially for the brand.

“Our collaboration with the 1xBet team allowed us to adapt our beloved Mega Wheel format to deliver a one-of-a-kind version that ensures their players get a seamless gaming experience that is integrated with their branding.”

A spokesperson for 1xBet said: “Pragmatic Play has delivered exceptional, player-favourite live dealer products for us since we took its live casino portfolio four years ago, and this will only be strengthened with our very own bespoke game.

“We are thrilled with the final product and look forward to further growing our Live games customer base with this engaging new release.”

Related Tags
1xBet Casino iGaming Live Casino Pragmatic Play Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

DAZN Bet goes live in Germany with Pragmatic Solutions

GI Games Round-up: Betsoft, PopOK Gaming, Playson and more

Pragmatic Solutions expands iGaming platform with Alea

Sportech to seek shareholder approval for AIM delisting

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Playson, PopOK Gaming and more

Pragmatic Solutions adds LINK Mobility to iGaming platform

Pragmatic Play expands in Argentina with Betwarrior Mendoza

Pragmatic Solutions brings in Michael Boylan as COO

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Pragmatic Play, Wizard Games and more

Pragmatic Play agrees global live casino deal with Gamesys

GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
Betsoft
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Greentube
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution