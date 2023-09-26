Greentube releases Candelas de los Muertos – Señorita Suerte

Greentube has expanded its Cash Connection portfolio of slots with the launch of Candelas de los Muertos - Señorita Suerte.

Based on Mexico’s Day of the Dead, players bid to unlock the riches of the Grand Jackpot in a game played across five reels and with 25 win lines.

“Cash Connection - Candelas de los Muertos - Señorita Suerte offers players a mythical atmosphere and a game experience to match, combining great features set with a mysterious, spooky and attractive theme,” said Greentube director of games production and operations Bernd Baumert.

“We believe this new title will be another hit, following in the footsteps of previous Cash Connection titles that have proven hugely successful for our wide network of operator partners.”

Greentube's latest release sees players aim to land five Senorita Suerte symbols across a single win line during base gameplay. In this event, a mysterious winning presence makes itself felt, offering up a reward of 200x the stake.

For a chance of claiming one of the four main jackpots, players must collect at least six Flame symbols in the base game. When this occurs, the Lock and Spin Feature is revealed, handing three Free Spins.

Any Flame symbol that appears during the base game may lead to a Mystery Trigger of the Lock and Spin Feature. This feature will lock down collected Flames from the base game, while checking for any new Flames appearing during each Free Spin. When a new Flame is found, the Free Spins counter is reset back to three and the journey will continue.

Once all Free Spins are used up, with the Free Spins counter reaching zero or with the Grand Jackpot won, players are paid out all the values on the collected Flames, including any jackpots.