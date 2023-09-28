This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Light & Wonder’s Playzido platform secures Michigan approval

28th September 2023 2:15 pm GMT
Light & Wonder has gone live in Michigan through its Playzido platform after securing a B2B supplier license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

After acquiring the aggregation platform last year, Light & Wonder's operator partners in the Great Lake State can now offer its players a range of Playzido games, such as Charlie’s Angels, Diamond Multiplier Respin and Blazing 777 2x3x5x.

The new license represents the next phase of Light & Wonder’s iGaming content strategy across the United States.

“This new license for Playzido in Michigan is a significant moment for us in terms of creation and delivering content that truly appeals to players in the state,” said Light & Wonder iGaming head of US commercial Dana Jackel. “Playzido’s platform is rightly regarded as one of the industry’s strongest and has already enjoyed enormous success in Europe.

“Everyone at Light & Wonder is ecstatic to harness the Playzido technology to bring next-level studios and games to our operator partners and players in Michigan to enjoy.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.21 per cent higher at $71.33 per share in New York Wednesday.

