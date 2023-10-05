Yggdrasil releases newest slot Fatz’s Diner GigaBlox

Yggdrasil is taking players back in time to the golden age of the 1950s for a taste of Americana in its latest slot release, Fatz’s Diner GigaBlox.

The 5-reel, 40 payline animal-themed slot incorporates the supplier’s popular Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM), GigaBlox, and serves up a lucrative Free Spins feature.

“If you’re hungry for the prosperous age of 1950s America then I urge you to head down to Fatz’s Diner where you’ll find a thrill a minute,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley. “We have built a strong name for ourselves on the back of our legendary GEMs, and GigaBlox is a firm favourite amongst fans.

“We’re expecting plenty of diners to flock to Fatz’s to enjoy the supersized symbols, expanding reels and Free Spins that are on the menu!”

Supersized GigaBlox symbols can land on the reels at any time in 2x2, 3x3 and 4x4 formations during base gameplay, and 5x5 during free spins. GigaBlox symbols are guaranteed to land on each spin and can include wilds and free spin symbols.

When players land five or more bonus symbols on the reels the Free Spins feature will begin. The number of Free Spins awarded is equal to the number of Bonus symbols that land. Expand & Respin symbols can appear on the reels during this feature, this sees reels expand into Gigareels.

Every three Expand & Respin symbols collected during the bonus will increase the minimum Gigareel size for the remainder of Free Spins. A multiplier is also applied to the highest-paying symbol, this begins at x3 and is increased by +3 every time one lands.

Those wishing to head straight into the free spins can pay 100x their stake to be awarded between 10 and 30 free spins. Paying 600x their stake will award players Super Free Spins, which is 30 free spins with a win multiplier starting at 9x.