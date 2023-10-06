This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

White Hat Gaming expands into New Zealand with Christchurch Casino

6th October 2023 8:57 am GMT

iGaming platform provider White Hat Gaming has entered New Zealand’s gaming market after launching a new online casino site for land-based gaming operator Christchurch Casino.

White Hat Gaming’s full-service white label solution is powering the online casino under its Malta licence, providing over 3,000 games, including slots, table games, live dealer, Slingo, jackpots and instant win titles.

“We are delighted that White Hat Gaming is partnering with Christchurch Casino as they begin their journey within the online gambling environment, we share the highest standard in providing a responsible and enjoyable experience for the end-users,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phillip Gelvan. “White Hat Gaming is extremely proud to be supporting the land-based operator through the supply of our full-service platform offering.

“Our team’s efforts are focused on providing a fun and trustworthy user experience for Christchurch Casino online players.”

Keith O’Loughlin, executive chairman at Christchurch Casino, said: “We’re thrilled to have gone live with our new online casino which will enable customers to access high quality services and entertainment under the Christchurch Casino brand from the convenience of their desktop and mobile devices. 

“When choosing a platform partner to take us into the online gambling space, White Hat Gaming’s complete offering matched our exact needs. We’re delighted to be working alongside their team and offering players a best-in-class online casino offering.”

Related Tags
Casino Christchurch Casino iGaming New Zealand Slots White Hat Gaming
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Hungary unveils first iGaming blacklist of illegal operators

New Zealand online gambling: Tax & Spend

White Hat Gaming enters Ohio with Bally’s

White Hat Studios expands into West Virginia

US Senators warn CFTC against election betting

White Hat Studios expands in NJ and Pennsylvania with Unibet deal

Bally’s second quarter revenue tops $606 million

Opinion: Unlocking iGaming growth alongside a complete B2B supplier

UK Government launches public consultations on gambling regulation

California Lottery player wins $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot

Bede Gaming brings in Dan Whiteley as chief technology officer

ICO approves financial data sharing with UK gambling operators

Zimpler threatened with SEK25m fine over unlicensed gambling payments

Britain’s NHS to open seven new gambling clinics

Greece updates iGaming blacklist with 816 new additions

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat