White Hat Gaming expands into New Zealand with Christchurch Casino

iGaming platform provider White Hat Gaming has entered New Zealand’s gaming market after launching a new online casino site for land-based gaming operator Christchurch Casino.

White Hat Gaming’s full-service white label solution is powering the online casino under its Malta licence, providing over 3,000 games, including slots, table games, live dealer, Slingo, jackpots and instant win titles.

“We are delighted that White Hat Gaming is partnering with Christchurch Casino as they begin their journey within the online gambling environment, we share the highest standard in providing a responsible and enjoyable experience for the end-users,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phillip Gelvan. “White Hat Gaming is extremely proud to be supporting the land-based operator through the supply of our full-service platform offering.

“Our team’s efforts are focused on providing a fun and trustworthy user experience for Christchurch Casino online players.”

Keith O’Loughlin, executive chairman at Christchurch Casino, said: “We’re thrilled to have gone live with our new online casino which will enable customers to access high quality services and entertainment under the Christchurch Casino brand from the convenience of their desktop and mobile devices.

“When choosing a platform partner to take us into the online gambling space, White Hat Gaming’s complete offering matched our exact needs. We’re delighted to be working alongside their team and offering players a best-in-class online casino offering.”