Light & Wonder to unveil new slot based on Netflix’s Squid Game

Gaming supplier Light & Wonder is set to debut a new omni-channel slot game based on the most popular Netflix series of all time, Squid Game.

The Squid Game slot will be unveiled at G2E Las Vegas this week on Light & Wonder’s new large-screen jumbo cabinet, Horizon, with a digital adaption of the game to follow.

“Light & Wonder is proud to be the first slots gaming company in the industry to partner with Netflix’s Squid Game and bring this ground-breaking show to life across multiple casino gaming platforms,” said Light & Wonder CEO Matt Wilson.

“We’ve seen how combining fan-favorite shows with immersive gameplay can resonate with audiences both digitally and on casino floors. Unveiling this captivating game on our innovative Horizon cabinet makes for an unparalleled player experience.”

Squid Game is expected to hit casino floors and online casinos in 2024.

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 3.82 per cent higher at $70.95 per share in New York Friday.