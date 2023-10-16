Merkur to expand into North America via Gaming Arts partnership

Gauselmann Group-owned casino games developer Merkur is set to expand into North America through a strategic partnership with Gaming Arts.

The agreement includes the joint development and supply of games for North American casinos, with the deal subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

“We are excited about the immense potential that this cooperation with Gaming Arts brings to Merkur in our efforts to expand into North America,” said Juergen Stuehmeyer, board member of Merkur parent company Gauselmann. “Gaming Arts' rapid growth and innovation in the gaming supplier space have created an outstanding platform for growth in this crucial global market.

“We look forward to having Gaming Arts' CEO Mike Dreitzer lead this team in close cooperation with Merkur going forward.”

Gaming Arts owner David Colvin commented: “We believe this partnership is a pivotal moment in Gaming Arts' journey. Merkur's global reach and reputation for excellence align perfectly with our aspirations for growth and innovation. Together, we are poised to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to players in North America.”